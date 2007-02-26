HOME OF THE WOODRUFF WARRIORS AND WARRIORETTES
My name is Vanessa, called Ms V by my players and parents. I have been involved with Woodruff JFL since 2004 when my sons played. I started out as a mother who asked too many questions to which my son suggested I come to practice to watch and learn. Starting volunteering and have been director the last 12 years
At Woodruff JFL and Cheer, we believe that team sports are more than just a game. We believe that they teach valuable life skills, such as teamwork, leadership, and perseverance.
We are proud to be a part of the JFLOCI LEAGUE. We believe that team sports bring people together and help build strong, healthy communities.
Woodruff JFl is one of the five orginal teams, when JFL was establised in 1968.
We are one of the biggest programs in the league, which consists of 21 areas.
Our League Fundraiser is included in our registration fees. The reason why it's included, only 9% of the athletes last season participated in the fundraiser. The more people who paricipate, the more money our program receives. We receive 85% of the sales back to our progam.
If you are new to our program, we will need a copy of your athletes birth certificate.
WE STARTED REGISTERING IN MARCH. TAKING A BREAK IN APRIL.
PLEASE CHECK BACK IN MAY FOR FUTURE DATES.
3204 North Wisconsin Avenue, Peoria, Illinois 61603, United States